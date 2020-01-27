Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 2.4%

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO)’s share price fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.59), 19,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 112,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Time Out Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.