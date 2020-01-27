TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Cohen Lawrence B’s 8th Largest Position

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 281,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 210,980 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. 311,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

