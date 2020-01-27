TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. 194,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

