TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0811 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $89,351.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00051913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00071684 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,947.09 or 1.00329972 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 2,974.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040666 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,840,804 coins and its circulating supply is 16,643,226 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.