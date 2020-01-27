Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.