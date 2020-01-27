Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.12. 42,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

