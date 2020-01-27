Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 85,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,367. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

