Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded down $9.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $585.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $389.01 and a one year high of $599.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $578.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

