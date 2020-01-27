Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.96 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Financials makes up 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.83% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 64.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at about $516,000.

NYSEARCA UYG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,675. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

