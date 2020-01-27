Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,929.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

K stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.11. 33,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.