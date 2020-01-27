Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 207.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

In related news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

AUB traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 136,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,356. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

