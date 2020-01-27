Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.85. 2,900,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

