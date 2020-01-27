Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

