Transform Wealth LLC Invests $226,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

PXD stock opened at $142.03 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

