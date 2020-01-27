Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.