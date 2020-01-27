Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 5.01% of Trinity Place worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trinity Place in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Place in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 495.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,292 shares during the period.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,219. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Trinity Place Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.