Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

TRIP stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 347,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,479 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $64,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after acquiring an additional 677,847 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

