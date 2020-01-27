Tripio Price Up 4.2% This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. Tripio has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

