TRON Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, BitForex, Zebpay and LiteBit.eu. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $1.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.03222956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Kucoin, Fatbtc, IDAX, Gate.io, Indodax, Koinex, Ovis, Liquid, ChaoEX, DragonEX, WazirX, Exrates, Allcoin, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, BitForex, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, Bitbns, CoinEx, Coindeal, Tokenomy, DigiFinex, DDEX, CoinBene, IDCM, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, Rfinex, Cryptomate, Tidex, Braziliex, Liqui, BitFlip, Huobi, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, OKEx, LBank, Livecoin, Binance, Neraex, Bithumb, Upbit, OTCBTC, YoBit, OEX, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, RightBTC and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.