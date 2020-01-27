TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Cap of $15,219.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 125.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 97% against the U.S. dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $15,219.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.03195171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00202859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00125372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

