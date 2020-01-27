TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Cap Hits $585,162.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $585,162.00 and $82,035.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

