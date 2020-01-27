Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 460.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $21.43. 232,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,265. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -267.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,804.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

