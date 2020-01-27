Truepoint Inc. Takes $104.80 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,802,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.10. 1,492,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,372. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

