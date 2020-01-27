Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,217 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,393 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.01. 319,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30.

