Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AT&T were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in AT&T by 48.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $38.50 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

