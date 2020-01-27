TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Buys 2,500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $20,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 308,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,741. The firm has a market cap of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

