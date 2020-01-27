Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 505.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,250,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,895,000 after buying an additional 5,218,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 2,706,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

