Tsfg LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.55. 2,172,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,120. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

