Tsfg LLC Increases Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 720.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,356. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $118.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

