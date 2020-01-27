Tsfg LLC Sells 255 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 740,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.71. 4,238,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,134 shares of company stock worth $72,050,220 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.