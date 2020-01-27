Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$80.89 and last traded at C$81.07, 1,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.80.

The firm has a market cap of $864.79 million and a P/E ratio of 62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.02.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$116.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.