Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 811,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE TUFN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

