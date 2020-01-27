U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,289,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,282. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Wedbush decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

