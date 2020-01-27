UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.21. 615,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

