UBP Investment Advisors SA Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,906,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM traded up $4.95 on Monday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

