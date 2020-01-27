UBS Group Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $35.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 233,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

