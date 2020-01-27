UGAS Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $793,308.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

