Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Banco Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of UGP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 62,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,785. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 187.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 212.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

