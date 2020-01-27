Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 809,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,919. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.