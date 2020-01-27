Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.68. 351,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,619. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

