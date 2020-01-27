United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

