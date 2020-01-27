United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 84.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.03. 4,328,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,121. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $113.77 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

