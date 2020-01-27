UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $172,026.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.03545482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, HADAX, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

