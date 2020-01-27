Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) versus Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Head to Head Review

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $43.01, suggesting a potential downside of 7.29%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65% Community Healthcare Trust 7.61% 1.53% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 6.86 $37.28 million $1.43 16.48 Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 19.25 $4.40 million $1.59 29.18

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

