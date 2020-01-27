Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,098,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,549,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,983,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

