Usca Ria LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.86. 255,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

