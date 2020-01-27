Usca Ria LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the period. Metlife makes up approximately 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Metlife by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of MET traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 395,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

