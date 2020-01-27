Usca Ria LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,434.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

