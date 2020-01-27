Usca Ria LLC Purchases 8,995 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 513.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $3.80 on Monday, reaching $377.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,796. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $384.68. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

