Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,669. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

